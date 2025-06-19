Faith groups gather in downtown LA for rally calling for end to ICE raids

Faith groups across Los Angeles are standing against immigration raids, calling for unity during a confusing time for many.

Faith groups across Los Angeles are standing against immigration raids, calling for unity during a confusing time for many.

Faith groups across Los Angeles are standing against immigration raids, calling for unity during a confusing time for many.

Faith groups across Los Angeles are standing against immigration raids, calling for unity during a confusing time for many.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Faith groups across Los Angeles are standing against immigration raids, calling for unity.

Several groups gathered in downtown Wednesday for a prayer walk to the federal building where undocumented immigrants have been detained. The groups included Christians, Muslims and Jewish people - all calling for an end to the raids.

"I am privileged enough to not be directly impacted by it, so I want to use that privilege in a positive way to help others," said 21-year-old Sara Berg, who attended the rally in support of her friends affected by the raids.

The group walked nearly a quarter-mile to the federal building, each person laying flowers at the site as a symbol of peace.

Wednesday's demonstration was a stark contrast from the violent clashes many witnessed in downtown L.A. between protestors and law enforcement.

This comes as the Trump administration remains steadfast on its immigration and deportation policy.

"Horror, disgust and anger and deep sadness ... and how we are just tearing communities a part," said protester Helen Eigenberg.

This interfaith rally and march took place on the eve of Juneteenth, a federal holiday where Americans pause, reflect and celebrate the end of chattel slavery. Organizers said that connection was intentional.

"It was a big step forward in this country toward human dignity and the treatment of every human being is sacred, and we believe these crises of raids and family separation are deeply intertwined to other crises taking place across our country," said Joseph Tomás McKellar, the executive director of PICO California, a faith-based community organizing network.

This year will be the first Juneteenth under President Trump's second administration, which has banned diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, in the federal government. This has included removing Black American history content from federal websites.

Trump officials have also discouraged some federal agencies from recognizing other racial heritage celebrations.

Wednesday's group is hoping their effort raises awareness and encourages compassion for the families impacted by the raids.