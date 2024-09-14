Disneyland Resort hosts Star Wars adventure for Make-A-Wish families

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Nineteen children experienced a dream come true as they participated in a multi-day Star Wars-themed wish event at Disneyland Resort. Children and their families from Make-A-Wish and other wish-granting organizations were treated to a magical, immersive adventure.

"I think these kids and their families are on an unbelievable adventure. They're going to be doing a deep dive into Star Wars storytelling, into the cannon of all the stories, all of the characters, all of the adventures, all of the courage and bravery that's truly required to be a Jedi," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock.

The families enjoyed dinner and a show filled with light sabers and special character appearances, an unforgettable memory for the kids, many of whom are battling critical illnesses.

"The children who have seen unimaginable things and they've had to overcome the biggest obstacles. So to give them the opportunity to have a wish and to come to Disneyland and actually be a kid again is truly magical," said Melissa Arias, chief chapter advancement officer for Make-A-Wish America.

Disney has granted 155,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish. For these families, the event has been an amazing, uplifting experience.