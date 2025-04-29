Family calls for independent investigation after Gardena police shot, killed woman at end of chase

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members are calling for an independent investigation after an allegedly armed woman was shot and killed by Gardena police at the end of a brief chase and standoff.

According to authorities, the sequence of events began April 15 when officers attempted to pull over Alexandra Cordoba on suspicion of speeding.

The suspect did not yield, and a pursuit ensued, police said. She later allegedly barricaded herself in her vehicle and then brandished a gun, authorities said.

Police opened fire and Cordoba was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My family and I are devastated and outraged by what appears to be a reckless use of force," the suspect's sister, Minor Cordoba, said in a statement. "Alexandra was a daughter, a sister, a community member. She deserved the opportunity to be heard, not silenced by bullets. This tragedy has further eroded public trust in the Gardena Police Department, and unless addressed with integrity and accountability, it will continue to alienate the very people you are sworn to serve and protect.

"I expect acknowledgment of this complaint and a clear outline of next steps for investigation," the statement continued. "I am also consulting with legal counsel and civil rights organizations to ensure this matter receives the scrutiny it demands."

Alexandra Cordoba's family is also demanding the release of police body-camera video, dashboard camera footage and dispatch audio connected to the incident.