Family of 19-year-old killed by Fullerton police calls for bodycam footage to be released

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Chants for justice and transparency echoed outside of Fullerton City Hall Wednesday as the family of Pedro Garcia and their attorneys demanded answers from Fullerton police.

"I believed in police. I believed in them, " Gabriela-Ordones-Campos, Garcia's mother, said in Spanish. "They were always an example for my family and my kids, and I was totally wrong."

The 19-year-old was shot and killed by police on March 15 after officers were called out to a man armed with a knife threatening a family member near Orangethorpe and Washington avenues.

"When officers arrived, his mom told the officers he's unarmed, he doesn't have a knife. He has nothing in his hands," said Michael Carrillo, one of the attorneys representing Garcia's family.

Investigators said Garcia lifted his shirt and removed a handgun from his waistband.

His family claims at least 30 shots were fired.

Fullerton police say a pellet gun resembling a Smith & Wesson handgun was found at the scene.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent investigation.

"No bystander saw any weapon on him so I really want to get some proof of this pellet gun, and I want to see some DNA evidence tested," said Carrillo.

Garcia's family has now filed a complaint against the city, which alleges that police reacted with deadly force to a nonexistent threat.

"We are disputing the police version of events because as of this point, it's all police propaganda to try and cover up this unjustified shooting," Carrillo said.

Garcia's father, Juan Garcia Sr., said: "My son had a long life to live. He was only a kid. He didn't deserve this."

His older brother added: "This was a good soul that was unfortunately taken from us the wrong way."

The family is now calling on Fullerton police to release bodycam footage of the shooting immediately. Under state law, the department has 45 days from the time of the shooting to do so.