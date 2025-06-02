Family of Palmdale teen demands justice after boy was attacked at concert

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 17-year-old boy in Palmdale is calling for justice after the teen was attacked at a concert last month.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 24, and was captured on video.

In the footage, you can see a group of at least four people surrounding Elijah Green, kicking and punching him.

Some of the attackers are heard boasting about it in the video.

The family is set to host a news conference about the attack Monday morning. They're calling on Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to file hate crime charges.

Eyewitness News is awaiting a statement from the DA's office.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.