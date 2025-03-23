Family speaks out after woman run over, killed on beach near Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A heartbroken family is taking legal action after a woman was run over and killed on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier.

Back in October, Sherese Allen,34, was lying down on the beach when she was killed by an SUV driver, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Yuyung Sun, 22, of Arcadia is currently out on bail. he's accused of driving recklessly on the sand before he ran over Allen.

Months later, her family says what they want from the legal system is accountability.

"Part of justice, for us, is to prevent this from happening again," said Antron Allen, Sherese's father. "That's one of the biggest things. Because this is horrible. This is horrible and we don't want this to ever happen to nobody else. "

Sherese's family told Eyewitness News she moved out to Santa Monica seven years ago with $700 dollars in her pocket to pursue modeling and acting.

"When she got there, she felt like she was like in heaven. Like she finally found her niche, her place in the world. And when she worked at a pharmacy in Santa Monica she said I found it Mom, this is my home," said her mother Eugenia Tate.

"She had a future, she had so many goals and she always looked out for us and everything she did was for us," Sherese's younger sister, Shayne Allen, added.

Through their attorney, the family says they've filed legal claims against the city of Santa Monica and Los Angeles County. That's the first step in filing lawsuits against both.