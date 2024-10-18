Investigation underway after person hit, killed by SUV on beach in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after they were hit by an SUV on the beach in Santa Monica, and an investigation was underway Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the Cirque du Soleil Kooza set-up on the beach.

It happened on a portion of the beach that doesn't have any barriers. While it's unclear why the car was on the sand, it appears the driver may have driven over the curb and onto the beach before the victim was hit.

Video from the scene overnight shows crews surrounding a silver Infiniti SUV as they tried to get the victim out from underneath the car.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities could not say if that individual may have been homeless.

Police say two people associated with the Inifniti stayed on scene and one person was taken into custody.

"We were just passing by walking our dog and I saw that car stuck out there... but i saw the car door open... and it looked like there was a bunch of people running away from that car, at first, so I wasn't sure what the hell was going on," said Shyler Compton, who was in the area at the time.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

