Family of UC Riverside hazing victim helps pass anti-hazing law: Tyler's Law

The parents of a UC Riverside student say their son was killed after violent hazing rituals in his fraternity. Now, they've helped create a new law to hold colleges accountable for hazing incidents.

The parents of a UC Riverside student say their son was killed after violent hazing rituals in his fraternity. Now, they've helped create a new law to hold colleges accountable for hazing incidents.

The parents of a UC Riverside student say their son was killed after violent hazing rituals in his fraternity. Now, they've helped create a new law to hold colleges accountable for hazing incidents.

The parents of a UC Riverside student say their son was killed after violent hazing rituals in his fraternity. Now, they've helped create a new law to hold colleges accountable for hazing incidents.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Tyler Hilliard died in 2018 as a result of violent hazing rituals after he pledged a UC Riverside fraternity. Now, his parents have helped create a new law to hold colleges accountable for hazing incidents.

Hilliard's family was instrumental in getting Tyler's Law passed. The state bill expands existing hazing laws in California, allowing students injured in hazing rituals to sue educational institutions.

"This law says that you can't just say, 'We didn't know about it.' Now it's a 'should have known' standard," said attorney Jim DeSimone. "If you can show that there were red flags, and they should have known about this hazing, the university can be held liable."

Previously, students injured in hazing rituals could only sue the individuals involved in the hazing, including the fraternity or sorority.

According to the family's attorneys, this law puts greater responsibility on educational institutions, which are best equipped to stop hazing.

"The passage of this law was long overdue. Colleges and universities are in the best position to prevent or intervene to stop hazing on their campuses," said attorney Toni Jaramilla.

Tyler's Law takes effect next year. For Hilliard's family it's bittersweet.

Hilliard's parents say their 20-year-old son was basically beaten to death after two months of abusive hazing rituals.

"I watched my son die. I held his hand," said Tyler's father, William Hilliard.

Hilliard's parents want him to be remembered for his zest to help the helpless.

"Tyler had a loving spirit, a sense of humor," said Tyler's mother, Myesha Kimble. "He was a big brother. He was a wonderful son."