Fat Lip Pizza serves New York-style pies made from scratch in Corona

At Fat Lip Pizza in Corona, everything is made from scratch, plus you can pair your slice with a cold drink from their famous beer wall.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- New York Style Pizza is as close as Corona. You can order by the slice or buy the whole pie at Fat Lip Pizza, which is located in Metro at Main, a living, shopping and dining center.

"I just want to serve good, honest pizza and make it perfect like every time," said Chris Laramie, owner of Fat Lip Pizza.

Laramie has been in the business of food for 30 years, but during the COVID pandemic, he lost his job. So he decided to turn a U.S. Postal Service truck into a food truck and serve pizza at local wineries.

Today, with a name that reflects the pie's appearance, Fat Lip Pizza is must-go in the Riverside County community with traditional recipes and everything made from scratch.

"Me and my wife were going back and forth and I said it's just the fat lip on the outside. She goes, 'That's it - the fat lip,'" Laramie said.

Classic pepperoni is the tasty best seller, no surprise there. You can also order the Vodka Square, a delicious dough topped in vodka sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese with basil.

A kale Caesar salad and an order of Buffalo wings can complete the experience.

You can choose your own adventure at the beer wall. All of the beer is sourced from California breweries, mostly from L.A., San Diego and Riverside.

"I know what we're doing here is solid and when people come and they tell us it's so different than everything else, I go, 'thank you.' It's a compliment," Laramie said.

Fat Lip Pizza is open six days a week and closed on Mondays. Thank you Carl Crum for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.