Father of Newbury Park suspect in teen's death was convicted of killing 6-year-old in 2007

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have identified the naked suspect arrested at a high school football field accused of killing a teen Thursday night as a 24-year-old Newbury Park man, whose father was convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy in 2007.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ABC7 that Zuberi Sharp, 24, is the son of Calvin Sharp, the man convicted of chasing down and killing a 6-year-old boy with a meat cleaver in Newbury Park in 2007.

During that attack, the boy's mother and a neighbor who attempted to intervene suffered serious injuries.

Calvin Sharp asserted an insanity plea but was ultimately found sane by a judge who sentenced him to life without parole, plus two additional life terms in 2012.

What happened Thursday night?

Zuberi Sharp allegedly attacked a 15-year-old teenage boy inside a Newbury Park home in the 400 block of Jeanne Court around 8 p.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The teenager was found with blunt force trauma to the head, sheriff's officials said. It was not immediately known what weapon was used. The victim died on his way to the hospital.

Neighbors believe Sharp is a family member of the victim but investigators have not yet confirmed that. Detectives say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Sharp was later taken into custody on the Newbury Park High School football field, about half a mile away from the home where the attack happened. He was naked at the time of the arrest.

A witness who had to shelter in place told ABC7 there were many students on campus for after-school activities at the time of the arrest. No one was hurt.

"Some of the dancers were in a different room so they were locked down in their room, we were locked down in the back, and then when everything was settled, you know, resumed, then we found out afterward what actually happened," said William Garcia, parent of a Newbury Park High School student.

The motive for the brutal attack remains unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking the public if anyone has video of the suspect fleeing from the scene and/or prior to being taken into custody, to please upload them using the following link: https://venturasheriffca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/24-153305.