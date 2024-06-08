FBI releases 475 pages of documents on OJ Simpson murder case

The documents focused mostly on the investigation itself and shows the FBI was very interested in the rare Bruno Magli shoes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI has released 475 pages of documents pertaining to the investigation of OJ Simpson and the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The documents do not appear to contain any major revelations about the case, which led to Simpson being charged but acquitted in what was known as the "Trial of the Century.''

What were in the OJ Simpson documents?

The documents focused mostly on the investigation itself and many are handwritten notes, some of which are redacted. It also shows the FBI was very interested in the rare Bruno Magli shoes that were worn by the murderer. Detectives actually visited Italy to research the manufacturing and distribution of the shoes.

"What probably the shoes issue is about is that because they were rare shoes, and there wasn't any direct evidence of OJ at the crime scene, that they were trying to maybe match up some fibers that may have been left by shoes that he was wearing at the crime scene with these rare shoes that are made out there in Italy," explained Attorney Lou Shapiro, who shared his insight with Eyewitness News on Friday. "So maybe they were trying to make that kind of connection. I don't think they made it though, in the end, because we never heard about that in the trial."

Hundreds of other pages show details about the collection and testing of forensic evidence from the crime scene. One page shows a number of fibers recovered from the infamous white Ford Bronco.

The documents also include a memo warning at the time that read, "Due to the intense media interest in captioned matter, and the potential prejudicial impact that public dissemination could have on pending criminal proceedings ... the following information should be handled on a strict need to know basis, and should not be disseminated outside the FBI."

Simpson died April 10 at the age of 76 in Las Vegas due to prostate cancer. Now, nearly two months later, why were these documents released?

"I think what the FBI's message to the public is that even though we are releasing this information, and I'm sure many will find it interesting to read about it, but don't take it, I think, too much to heart," said Shapiro. "Don't try to create conspiracy theories about it. Please don't question the justice system. I think they're just trying to say, 'Read this in moderation and take a very balanced view.'"

On the FBI's website, the documents were listed as "Part 1" though there was no information listed on if Part 2, or any other documents, will be released.