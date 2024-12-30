FBI warns sports leagues to be vigilant after increased number of athletes' homes being burglarized

NEW YORK -- The FBI is issuing a formal warning to sports leagues about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes.

The warning follows a rash of burglaries, beginning in September, at the homes of professional athletes while they are playing games or traveling.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was the latest victim after his home was broken into last week. Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' properties were also targeted.

"These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash," the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.

"While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted."

According to the FBI, organized theft groups from South America conduct physical and technical surveillance in preparation for these burglaries, using publicly available information and social media to identify a pattern of life for a prospective victim. They often know in advance where valuables are kept in a home.

"These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities," the document said.

The FBI encouraged more reporting by athletes of suspicious activity and suggested athletes keep records of valuables, inventorying items and their whereabouts, employ additional security and use caution on social media, to include refraining from posting pictures of valuables, the interior of one's home, and real-time posts when on vacation.

