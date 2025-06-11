Federal agents involved in Boyle Heights crash accused of hit-and-run; LAPD investigating

LAPD is investigating after federal agents were involved in a traffic collision in Boyle Heights, but left the scene Wednesday.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Wednesday morning crash in Boyle Heights was being investigated as a possible assault with a deadly weapon involving federal agents who left the scene, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:47 a.m. in the 3700 block of Whittier Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Aerial video from AIR7 showed LAPD officers and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters at the crash site. No marked federal vehicles were visible.