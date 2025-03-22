Twists, turns, betrayal: Tyler Perry has it all in new movie 'Duplicity'

HOLLYWOOD -- The prolific Tyler Perry is the writer-director of a new film dealing with the case of a Black man being shot by a white police officer. It's a crime drama called "Tyler Perry's Duplicity."

It's something we've seen play out in real life. Now, with this movie, Perry has something to say on it.

"That was born out of I'm tired of watching movements by, you know, politics or by people trying to raise money and they don't really care about the movement. So, it's important that this--what I wanted to do there was just say there's more to this on both sides and can we get to the issue rather to all of the foolishness and what people want us to think. Let's get to the truth," said Perry.

Is there another story to this shooting we don't know? You'll see the mystery unravel with star Kat Graham as the attorney working to crack the case.

"She knows how to carry it with grace. You can feel the fear. You know she's afraid, but she's rock solid. She's solid stone as she's walking through it," said Perry.

Perry has a way of filmmaking where he builds up the tension. "And if you do the boom boom boom boom with this particular audience of mine, then you don't have a hit. And I think that's why all these--everything is going to number one and has been to number one because of those, as you call, the boom boom booms, yeah."

"Tyler Perry's Duplicity" is rated "R." It's streaming now on Prime.