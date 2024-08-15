Fire rips through Anaheim strip mall, destroying at least 10 businesses

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A large fire ripped through a strip mall in Anaheim Wednesday, filling the area with smoke and forcing a series of morning rush-hour road closures.

"That's it. There's no more business. It's a done deal. You can't fix it," said owner Hatm Alanini.

"Around 7:30, one of my friends, he called me, and he told me what happened. Like, 'Your place is on fire,'" he recalled.

Alanini along with several employees were at the scene Wednesday morning, watching as firefighters crews tried to put out the fire.

"It has too much inventory," Alanini said about his store. "Luckily, I have insurance but I don't how it's going to be with them. Are they going to pay?"

A woman who did not want to be identified told ABC7 she works at Sahara Theater, an adult entertainment club housed in the strip mall.

"At 2:30 in the morning, I left and everything was fine. It was a normal day," she said.

The cause of the fire is unknown but people who work in the strip mall believe the fire may have started at Sahara Theater. However, investigators have not determined an official cause of the fire.

Now, those most affected by the fire have to figure out how to move forward.

"I have to find another job," said the Sahara Theater employee. "I have to support my kids. My life still goes on. I don't know what to do."

State College Boulevard was closed between Ball and Winston Road, and Ball was closed between Sunkist and East streets.

Ball Road was reopened around 10 a.m., but State College remained blocked as crews were still on the scene pouring water on the building to prevent flareups.

No injuries were reported.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.