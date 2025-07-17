Fire truck found when FBI raids Brentwood home

Investigators found a fire truck at a Brentwood home during a raid, but the FBI is remaining tight-lipped on details.

Investigators found a fire truck at a Brentwood home during a raid, but the FBI is remaining tight-lipped on details.

Investigators found a fire truck at a Brentwood home during a raid, but the FBI is remaining tight-lipped on details.

Investigators found a fire truck at a Brentwood home during a raid, but the FBI is remaining tight-lipped on details.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI remains tight-lipped on details following a raid at a home in Brentwood Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles police were among the agencies that responded to a home on Rockingham Avenue, near Sunset Boulevard. It appears the case involves someone who allegedly had equipment and gear that could make it look as if they were a firefighter.

Inside the property investigators found an older model fire truck that had burn marks on the top. The fire truck was towed away and its state license plate was removed.

Records show the registered owner of the truck is the Santa Muerte Fire Department - a name that has been in the news before.

In 2023, Andrew De Boer was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer in Chino Hills. De Boer was wearing a law enforcement uniform and had a firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He also wore a badge that read "Santa Muerte Fire Department," which investigators said does not exist.

It's unknown if the two cases are connected.

Agents also searched several other vehicles during the raid. Neighbors say there has been police activity in the area several times before, but nothing like what they saw Wednesday.

The FBI and LAPD did not provide an official comment on the case.