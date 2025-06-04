FireAid releases $25M more in grants to help with fire recovery. See where your donations are going

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another $25 million of a $100 million pool of money raised during the FireAid benefit concert, to which many people donated, is being sent to organizations to help those impacted by the L.A. fires.

FireAid says $6 million will provide relief to fire victims and their communities.

Make-A-Wish and the Salvation Army, which are helping fire victims, are included in that chunk of money.

$17 million will help with fire recovery. This will go to everything from soil testing to small business relief.

Organizations that give fire victims critical information they need to move forward will receive $700,000.

And $500,000 is going to what FireAid is calling "Symbols of Hope." This includes a garden in Altadena and the Library Foundation of L.A.

FireAid says this second round of grant money is focused on long-term recovery and restoring stability.

About three months ago, FireAid released $50 million in grants to well over 100 organizations that were helping with immediate relief.

7 on Your Side Investigates has been reaching out to those receiving FireAid funds to see if your donations have been put to good use.

One organization called "Friends in Deed" says it spent 100% of the money it received on getting Altadena families into motel rooms.

"We were really grateful to receive $100,000 from the FireAid concert," said "Friends in Deed" Executive Director Rabbi Levine Grater.

"Twenty-four families would have either been in their cars or potentially the streets or having to move from motel to motel."

FireAid will release about $25 million more in grants for round three.

Of course, 7 on Your Side will keep track of that too.

To see the full list of those receiving grants click here.