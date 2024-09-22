The large fire sent up thick plumes of black smoke that could be seen from Dodger Stadium.

Massive fire at old courthouse building near Dodger Stadium sends up thick plumes of black smoke

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large fire erupted Saturday evening at an old courthouse building in Glassell Park, sending up thick plumes of black smoke that could be seen from Dodger Stadium.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6 p.m. at the building in the 1100 block of North San Fernando Road.

ABC7 viewers who were at Saturday's game sent photos from their seats showing the smoke in the air. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the building was destroyed and is now "structurally unstable."

The two-story building on the southeast side wasn't damaged during the fire though investigators said this would remain an "active incident" into the night.

It took more than 100 firefighters to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.