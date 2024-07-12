Fires break out at 2 Los Angeles-area private schools within hours

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire broke out at two separate private schools in the Los Angeles area Thursday night, leaving one with a damaged roof.

Oakwood School fire

Firefighters responded to the Oakwood School on Magnolia Boulevard in North Hollywood just before 11:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from one of the school's buildings.

It's unclear if the structure suffered any damage, but officials said there was a welding operation underway earlier in the day. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators don't believe there was any criminal activity.

Notre Dame High School fire

Earlier in the night, firefighters responded to a fire at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. Investigators said roofing construction was underway in one part of the school.

"Firefighters brought hose lines to the roof to extinguish the flames, which had only damaged the roof and exterior wall of the building," said the Los Angeles Fire Department in a statement.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Both schools are currently on summer break.