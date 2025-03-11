Measles case confirmed in LA County resident who visited many local businesses, traveled through LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A case of measles has been confirmed in a Los Angeles County resident who recently traveled through the Los Angeles International airport, the county's Department of Public Health announced in a statement Tuesday.
It is the first confirmed case of measles in a LA County resident in 2025, according to the department.
Passengers assigned to specific seats that may have been exposed on China Airlines flight CAL8/ CI8 that arrived in Los Angeles on March 5 will be notified by local departments of health in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control.
Additionally, individuals who were at the following locations on the specified dates and times may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this individual:
