Six Flags Magic Mountain implements new chaperone policy for Fright Fest Extreme nights

Starting Saturday, Sept. 7, children 15 or younger have to be accompanied by a chaperone who's at least 21 in order to get in the park (and stay there) after 4 p.m.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 7, children 15 or younger have to be accompanied by a chaperone who's at least 21 in order to get in the park (and stay there) after 4 p.m.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 7, children 15 or younger have to be accompanied by a chaperone who's at least 21 in order to get in the park (and stay there) after 4 p.m.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 7, children 15 or younger have to be accompanied by a chaperone who's at least 21 in order to get in the park (and stay there) after 4 p.m.

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain is implementing a new chaperone policy for its Fright Fest Extreme nights.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 7, children 15 or younger have to be accompanied by a chaperone who's at least 21 in order to get in the park (and stay there) after 4 p.m.

The chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID with date of birth at the entrance. Only one chaperone can accompany no more than 10 kids or teens per day, the park said.

In addition, the chaperone must be with their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout the day.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Six Flags Magic Mountain," read a statement on the theme park's website. "Over the past few years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Six Flags Magic Mountain a place where thrill-seekers of all ages can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences."

Guests who are 16 or older may be asked to show a valid photo ID at the entrance to verify their age. If the park is unable to verify it, they could be denied entry.

Guests 15 or younger who are found inside the park without a chaperone "will be subject to ejection," said the park.

This chaperone requirement applies to all Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Extreme one-day ticket and season pass holders.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Magic Mountain continues to have a positive atmosphere where thrill-seekers can gather for a day of safe, fun, and thrilling experiences."

To learn more, visit the Six Flags Magic Mountain website.