Flames engulf commercial building in Norwalk, sending thick smoke into sky

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames engulfed a large commercial building in Norwalk on Monday, sending thick, black plumes of smoke into the air along the 5 Freeway.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 14600 block of South Carmenita Road. Firefighters were attacking the flames as they pushed through the roof.

There were no injuries immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.