Father shares frightening tale of how he used special device to save daughter, 3, from choking

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (KABC) -- A father is sharing the frightening tale of a how he used a special device to save his daughter from choking while on the road.

The Priebe family of Florida was driving home over the weekend from a birthday party. Three-year-old Maya was eating candy in the backseat and started choking.

Her father pulled over to help her, but nothing was working. Then he used a device he had in the car called a LifeVac -- it's used to clear an airway.

Priebe says three drivers even stopped to help divert traffic and offer their LifeVac devices.

"Couldn't believe it, because in today's world, people don't help...Thank God we did have this life saving device, and it worked the first time around, one plunge, it came right out, and it was literally the best cry I've ever heard," Ray Priebe told WFTX in Florida.

Priebe said his daughter is living proof that everyone with a small child should have a LifeVac.