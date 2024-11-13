Los Angeles voters pass Measure DD, creating independent redistricting commission

Los Angeles voters passed Measure DD, approving the creation of an independent redistricting commission and removing the power to redraw council districts from council members.

LA voters pass measure to create independent redistricting commission Los Angeles voters passed Measure DD, approving the creation of an independent redistricting commission and removing the power to redraw council districts from council members.

LA voters pass measure to create independent redistricting commission Los Angeles voters passed Measure DD, approving the creation of an independent redistricting commission and removing the power to redraw council districts from council members.

LA voters pass measure to create independent redistricting commission Los Angeles voters passed Measure DD, approving the creation of an independent redistricting commission and removing the power to redraw council districts from council members.

Los Angeles voters passed Measure DD, which would create an independent redistricting commission when the time comes to redraw the 15 city council districts, instead of allowing the council members to draw their own districts.

"It took a leaked audio to make regular Angelenos aware of, 'Look, this is what happened. Individuals can gerrymander district lines for their benefit and they do that here in L.A.,'" California Common Cause Voting Rights & Redistricting Program Manager Russia Chavis Cardenas.

Measure DD got on the ballot due to the release of secretly recorded racist audio of councilmembers back in 2022, which included former City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Kevin de Leon who just lost his re-election bid. They were heard discussing ways to preserve their power through the redistricting process. Thanks to Measure DD, legislators won't be able to touch the new maps.

"It's near-unanimous passage came out of revulsion from what was revealed on those tapes," Councilwoman Nithya Raman said. "The momentum for it did come from those tapes. And, I'm proud to say I used that momentum to get real reform through by taking power away from sitting councilmembers -- something that is not easy to do."

So, who qualifies to be on an independent redistricting commission?

"The best array of folks are people from all walks of life who understand different parts of the city; who come from different backgrounds whether those are lower income or higher wealth individuals as well," Pomona College Assistant Professor of Politics Sara Sadhwani said. "People with a vast array of interests so they can really discuss how lines should be drawn, which communities should be kept together. This is really about which neighborhoods come together to form a district -- to have representation that is reflective and responsive to Angeleno's on the ground."

L.A.'s new commission will be made up of 16 members, who will receive a small stipend for their work. Independent redistricting commissions are already in place for congressional, state and supervisorial districts.

The impact of the new commission won't be seen until after the 2030 census is conducted when lines are redrawn to reflect demographic changes.