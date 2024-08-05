Fontana police searching for man who kidnapped 2-month-old girl after argument with mother

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police are searching for a man who kidnapped a 2-month-old baby girl on Monday after an argument with the child's mother.

Police say the incident happened around noon Monday in the 6000 block of Lost Horse in the area of Citrus Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway.

The girl's mother was having an argument with a man who has only been identified as "Q." He grabbed the child and fled on foot.

Police do not have photos at this time but described Q as a black male about 5-feet 7-inches tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. The baby girl was wearing a blue onesie with a pink donut.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fontana police at (909)350-7700 or just dial 911.