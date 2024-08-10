Former El Camino College student allegedly stabs mother, fatally jumps from campus parking structure

A man was found dead after allegedly stabbing his mother and jumping off the fifth floor of a parking structure at El Camino College.

Officers from the Torrance Police Department and campus police responding to a domestic violence altercation around 5:20 p.m. Friday found the suspect's mother with multiple stab wounds, the college said in a statement. The woman was rushed to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition.

After assaulting his mother, the man, described by ECC as a former student at the college, ran into the parking lot where he apparently leapt to his death on the sidewalk from the fifth floor of the parking structure. The names of the victims were being withheld.

Redondo Beach and Crenshaw boulevards were temporarily closed for the investigation Friday night, and the campus remains closed until Monday morning, the college said.

Torrance police said the case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which had no further information as of Saturday morning.

