Johnny Wactor's final film to premiere next month, one year after actor's death

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly one year after he was gunned down in downtown Los Angeles, former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's final film will premiere next month.

Wactor was shot and killed in May 2024 as while confronting several suspects who were trying to steal his catalytic converter.

Friends of the late actor announced the last film he starred in before his death will have its world premiere on June 24 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The movie "Ciao, Mama" will premiere as part of Dances With Films, an annual independent film festival in L.A.

Earlier this month, an L.A. County judge refused to dismiss charges against the men accused of killing Wactor.

Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen -- who reviewed transcripts from a hearing in January before another judge in which the two men were ordered to stand trial -- said he found "sufficient evidence" to allow the case against Robert Isaiah Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, now both 19, to move forward.

Barceleau and Estrada have pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and attempted second-degree robbery in Wactor's killing.

City News Service contributed to this report.