Judge refuses to dismiss charges in DTLA killing of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County judge is refusing to dismiss charges against the men accused of killing former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen -- who reviewed transcripts from a hearing in January before another judge in which the two men were ordered to stand trial -- said Wednesday he found "sufficient evidence" to allow the case against Robert Isaiah Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, now both 19, to move forward.

Barceleau and Estrada have pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the May 2024 deadly shooting of the 37-year-old.

Wactor confronted several people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car when he was shot and killed.

Barceleau is also facing a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery, along with allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury and death to Wactor.

Barceleau and Estrada are also facing allegations that the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, while Estrada is facing an allegation that someone involved in the crime personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.

Both men are due back in a downtown L.A. courtroom for a status conference on June 25.

During the hearing before Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in January, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Justin Howarth testified that Barceleau said during a conversation with an undercover jailhouse operative shortly after being arrested last Aug. 15 that he had "shot Wactor once."

Barceleau told the undercover operative he had fired because Wactor was "going after the homie," referring to an alleged accomplice, the detective said.

In a separate jailhouse sting, Estrada told an undercover jailhouse operative that he yelled "No" when he saw Barceleau pull out a gun, Howarth testified.

Estrada described Barceleau as being "hot-headed" and said he didn't want to go with him that night, according to the detective. Estrada also told the undercover operative that Wactor had "rushed" him and that he wasn't concerned about a female witness being able to identify him because they were wearing masks, the detective testified.

Both men were photographed -- with Barceleau holding a semi-automatic weapon and Estrada holding a stack of cash -- about five hours after the killing, Howarth said.

Two men charged with lesser crimes in connection with Wactor's killing were sentenced in January to state prison.

Frank Olano, now 23, was sentenced to the maximum term of five years and eight months behind bars as a result of his no contest plea last October to one count each of being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leonel Gutierrez, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison -- eight months less than the maximum term -- for his guilty plea last September to one count each of attempted robbery and grand theft.

According to testimony from Howarth, Olano said during a separate jailhouse investigation last August that he had obtained six catalytic converters from the suspects on the day Wactor was killed.

A forensic print specialist from the LAPD testified that fingerprints found on a floor jack that had been used in the effort to steal Wactor's catalytic converter and left at the scene were matched to Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez.

City News Service contributed to this report.