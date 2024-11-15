Former infielder Luis Cruz returns to Dodgers as Spanish-language radio analyst

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former infielder Luis Cruz is returning to the Dodgers organization as an analyst for the team's Spanish-language radio broadcasts, the team announced.

Cruz, 40, will start his new role with the team in 2025 and will team up with veteran announcers Pepe Yñiguez and José Mota on KTNQ 1020 AM and the Dodger Latino Media Network.

Luis Cruz is seen in an official Dodgers photo in 2012. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Navojoa, Mexico native played two seasons with the Dodgers during his 6-year-mayor league career. Currently, Cruz is playing in the Mexican Pacific Winter League for the Mayos de Navojoa, for whom he is batting .288 in 64 plate appearances while playing three infield positions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luis to our broadcast team," said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for the Dodgers. "Luis' passion and knowledge of the game make him a natural fit for this role. During his time with the Dodgers, he quickly won fans over, and we look forward to the energy and insights he'll bring to the booth."

"I'm very excited about this opportunity," said Cruz. "There's a saying, 'Once you're a Dodger, you're always a Dodger.' Starting in 2012 when I played here, the fans embraced me and made me feel really comfortable. Now, to be a part of the Dodger organization again and be with Pepe and José, I look forward to giving my all to make our broadcasts the best they can be."

Cruz has big shoes to fill as Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela called games for the last 22 seasons before his death in October.