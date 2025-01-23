Former Proud Boys leader speaks out after being freed by President Trump

PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Rehl, the former leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, is among those who had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy, among other charges, and sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S Capitol.

Rioters storm the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

The case against him included an assertion that he sprayed the face of a U.S. Capitol police officer with some kind of irritant.

It's an allegation he still denies.

"I didn't use anything against any police officers. I didn't do anything against police officers," Rehl told WPVI reporter Walter Perez in his first television interview.

"So, where did that come from?" asked Perez.

"I don't know. I wasn't even charged with anything related to assault. In fact, I was actually acquitted of any assaults," Rehl said.

Rehl says he condemns anyone who attacked or injured any law enforcement officer on that day, qualifying that statement by saying he condemns any unprovoked attacks against police.

"People did things back towards police," he says, "but a lot of people don't realize it was in self-defense. In retaliation of being assaulted by the cops first," Rehl explained.

"Or the alternative would've been to pull back," said Perez.

"They could have but, like I said, you can't really move anywhere. Some people felt like they didn't have anywhere to go," Rehl responded.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said they may get involved in the case.

"We are exploring the possibility of state charges for certain J6 insurrectionists... We may have more to say on Thursday," a spokesperson for the office said Wednesday.

"That's insanity really," Rehl says. "I would ask Mr. Krasner to really think that one through because I already went through the legal process. I'm going through the legal process on that. We have a lot of problems in Philadelphia and I think we need to worry about what's going on in Philadelphia, not what's going on in DC."

Rehl offered these thoughts when Perez asked him if he regretted being involved on January 6: "After you get arrested and denied bail and sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, you have those kinds of thoughts, like, 'Wow, maybe I shouldn't have went down there.'"

