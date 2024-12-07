Stuart Scott's sister reflects on ESPN sportscaster's legacy ahead of 4th annual Boo-Yah! event

NEW YORK -- Friends, family and supporters of the V Foundation for Cancer Research will come together once again to honor the life and legacy of former ESPN anchor Stuart Scott in New York City.

The event brings the community together to help raise awareness and dissolve the racial disparities in cancer research and treatment.

"He was determined to do everything we did and that really carried over into his life, like he was a striver, he really was," said Susan Scott of her youngest sibling.

The sportscaster was famous for his catchy phrases and delivery. He was also known for his profound words about living with cancer, which he spoke about after receiving the Jimmy V award at the ESPY Awards, just six months before he died at the age of 49.

"You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live," he said during his speech.

In the nearly 10 years since that moment, the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund in partnership with the V Foundation, has raised millions of dollars to address disparities in cancer outcomes.

"We are all about funding bold scientists, both of color and scientists who want to investigate the disparities in cancer for people of color, I think it is exactly aligned with who Stuart has always been," his sister said.

This year, the fourth annual "Boo-Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott" event spans two days, and includes a dinner, symposium and the Jimmy V Basketball Classic. Last year, the organization said it raised $2.4 million for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

Scott's sister will be in attendance, as well as her niece, Tamara, who is a fellow member of the ABC family -- reporting for WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In the end, their message is simple: to give people a chance to lead vibrant lives even in the face of cancer.

"I know for as long as he could, Stuart lived a whole and full life, and that is what he was working to convey," Scott's sister said.

You can learn more about the event on the V Foundation Boo-Yah webpage.