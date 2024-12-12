V Foundation's 4th annual Boo-Yah! event honors legacy of ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott

The annual event was held in New York City.

NEW YORK -- Friends, family and supporters of the V Foundation for Cancer Research came together once again to honor the life and legacy of former ESPN anchor Stuart Scott in New York City on Wednesday night.

This year's fourth annual "Boo-Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott" event brought the community together to help raise awareness and dissolve the racial disparities in cancer research and treatment.

The sportscaster was famous for his catchy phrases and delivery. He was also known for his profound words about living with cancer, which he spoke about after receiving the Jimmy V award at the ESPY Awards, just six months before he died at the age of 49.

"You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live," he said during his speech.

In the nearly 10 years since that moment, the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund in partnership with the V Foundation, has raised millions of dollars to address disparities in cancer outcomes.



This year's event spanned two days, and included a dinner, symposium and the Jimmy V Basketball Classic.

Stuart Scott's daughter's attended Wednesday night's event.

Last year, the organization said it raised $2.4 million for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

In the end, their message is simple: to give people a chance to lead vibrant lives even in the face of cancer.

You can learn more about the event on the V Foundation Boo-Yah webpage.

