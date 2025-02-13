'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer' premieres Feb. 18 on Hulu

From ABC News Studios, "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" is a new true crime docuseries available only on Hulu.

From ABC News Studios, "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" is a new true crime docuseries available only on Hulu.

From ABC News Studios, "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" is a new true crime docuseries available only on Hulu.

From ABC News Studios, "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" is a new true crime docuseries available only on Hulu.

In the wealthy suburbs of Indianapolis, husband and father of three Herb Baumeister led a double life - businessman by day, serial killer by night. Throughout the 1990s, he targeted gay men, amassing a victim count possibly surpassing that of Jeffrey Dahmer.

The new true crime series, "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer," premieres Feb. 18 on Hulu.

The four-part ABC News Studios docuseries follows Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison as he launches a new investigation decades after thousands of bones were found in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms, Baumeister's stately home.

Using new DNA technology, Jellison and his team work to identify the human remains, bringing long-deferred closure to victims' families and unearthing unsettling questions about potential accomplices, missing evidence, and a key witness whose story keeps changing.

Through never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews with those central to the story, this new docuseries explores how the murders went undetected.

In an exclusive interview, a Baumeister survivor, Mark Goodyear, emerges from the shadows, revealing his face for the first time in an on-camera interview, raising more questions about his relationship with the man he says wanted to kill him.

Additional interviews include investigators involved in the original case and new investigation, relatives of Baumeister's victims, the current owner of Fox Hollow Farm, and the cold case experts working to bring closure for families still waiting for answers.

Watch "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" on Hulu starting Feb. 18.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News Studios and this station.