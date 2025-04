Fuel spill shuts down all northbound lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway were shut down in the Long Beach area after fuel from a tanker truck spilled onto the roadway Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 5:40 a.m. at Del Amo Boulevard, but additional details were not available.

The closure was creating a significant traffic back-up through the area. The transition road from the northbound 405 Freeway to the northbound 710 was also affected.