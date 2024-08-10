How a serial rape suspect on the run for decades was captured in LA after police chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected serial rapist wanted in connection with the 1989 assaults of two women in Massachusetts was apprehended Thursday in Los Angeles at the end of lengthy police chase.

Stephen Paul Gale allegedly robbed a clothing store in Framingham, located about 20 miles west of Boston, in December 1989 and sexually assaulted two female employees while holding a gun to their heads. At the time, the suspect was called the "Boston Strip Mall Rapist."

Authorities say Gale had been on the run for decades, living in several states and using a number of aliases. He was last seen in 2008.

It was only in May that Gale was identified as the suspect and charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping and armed robbery. Investigators used DNA and new genetic genealogy to find someone in the suspect's family tree and link the 71-year-old to the crimes.

The U.S. Marshals Service said an investigation by its office in Nevada revealed new information that allowed the agency to follow up on its lead in Southern California.

Gale was arrested Thursday after he led police on a chase on freeways and streets from Wilmington to Westwood. There were multiple instances of Gale avoiding spike strips and PIT maneuver attempts during the pursuit, which lasted for more than an hour.

Gale was taken into custody by LAPD officers after stopping his vehicle in front of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The two survivors, who did not want their identities revealed, say they recognized Gale as soon as they saw images of him.

"It was just like an immediate thump in my chest. The recognition was immediate," one woman said.

"He's a monster and he needs to go to prison for the rest of his life."

The district attorney in Massachusetts says the arrest of Gale is the result of a persistent investigation and collaboration with law enforcement agencies nationwide.