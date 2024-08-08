LIVE: LAPD chasing sexual assault suspect through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sexual assault suspect is leading police on a chase through the Los Angeles area.

The pursuit started just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wilmington area. Details are limited, but the suspect, who may be armed, is believed to be from Boston and is reportedly wanted for rape and robbery. He's driving a dark SUV.

AIR7 began following the chase as the suspect was on the 405 Freeway near LAX. At one point, he was spotted on surface streets in the Inglewood area, driving at a moderate rate of speed and obeying stop signs.

So far, the suspect has been able to avoid spike strips and PIT maneuver attempts.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.