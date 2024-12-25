Fullerton police hand out gift cards instead of citations to unsuspecting drivers

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Wednesday, December 25, 2024 12:25AM
The Fullerton Police Department is spreading some cheer this holiday season in an unexpected way.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police traffic stops took an unexpected holiday turn. It's not every day someone gets pulled over and ends up with a gift card instead of a ticket.

Unsuspecting drivers who were stopped by Fullerton police officers for minor traffic violations, like expired tags, were also handed Starbucks gift cards, instead of a citation.

Approximately 150 gift cards worth $10 each were handed out, along with warnings about traffic safety.

The kind gesture was made possible by a generous donation from the Fullerton Police and Community Foundation.

