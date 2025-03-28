Fyre Fest 2 founder switches locations with just weeks to go

Billy McFarland now says the festival will be held in Playa Del Carmen two months from now.

NEW YORK -- The man behind the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival is back with another attempt at hosting a music event -- but the plan is already looking a little shady.

Last month, he claimed the festival would be held on Mexico's Isla Mujeres, only for officials there to say, as far as they knew, the event didn't exist.

McFarland now says the festival will be held in Playa Del Carmen two months from now, with room for 1,800 guests who can choose between several five-star resorts.

He also claims there will be 40 musical performances, although, so far, the only one confirmed is controversial retired NFL player Antonio Brown. However, it's not clear what he would be performing.

Tickets are already on sale, with prices ranging from $1,400, all the way up to $1.1 million.

The original 2017 Fyre Fest promised thousands of excited concertgoers a weekend of major pop music shows and luxury accommodations, only to strand them on an island in the Bahamas with cots, soggy cheese sandwiches, and widespread misery.

McFarland is on probation after he was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud for the 2017 event.

