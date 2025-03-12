Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theatre with handprints in cement

Gabriel Iglesias proudly placed his handprints into wet cement at a ceremony honoring the top-selling comedian

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Gabriel Iglesias is one of the most successful comedians working today. And to pay tribute to his hard work, he has been immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Iglesias has been working the comedy scene for nearly three decades. He's done television and movies... but his real love is playing comedy clubs...travelling the country making people laugh.

Iglesias proudly placed his handprints and then signed his name into wet cement at a ceremony Tuesday that honored the top-selling comedian.

"The emotions are going. It's very overwhelming," said Iglesias.

The comedian also known as "Fluffy" was joined by fans, family, several famous friends... And for good measure... a mariachi band!

Iglesias accepted the honor by paying tribute to other Latino entertainers who've come before him... with his shirt featuring photos of Vicente Fernández, Desi Arnaz, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, and Freddie Prinze... to name a few.

"I thought if I could find a way... how do you say a lot without saying anything?" said Iglesias. "So, I had this shirt made to showcase that."

He also had a clever way of making another shirt into a memento of this event. He placed his cement-dirtied hands on a Dodgers jersey bearing his name!

Iglesias has a new special out on Netflix... "Legend of Fluffy."

"I spent my childhood coming down here, with my family, and so the fact that I'm here now, it means a lot," said Iglesias. "Not just me but being Mexican. It's like if this guy can do it, why can't I do it? Everybody has a dream. What is your dream and what are you doing to make it happen?"