Garden Grove firefighters save kitten trapped in spare tire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Garden Grove rescued a kitten that became trapped in a spare tire.

The incident happened last week. After initial attempts with soap and water failed, firefighters used a saw to carefully cut through the metal.

One firefighter used a kitchen spoon to protect the kitten's head, while another poured cold water on the tire to keep it cool.

The kitten was eventually freed and is now safe, but its owner has yet to be identified.