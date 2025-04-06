Gas in California nears $5 per gallon as prices in LA, OC counties slightly increase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County inched up four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.927, its highest amount since June 6.

In California, the average price per gallon Saturday was $4.95, 20 cents more than last week.

While these rates are high, a year ago the average was 32 cents more.

The American Automobile Association said the prices are not linked to President Trump's tariffs, but there are several factors driving the increase.

"We've seen gas prices increase for multitudes of reasons. We're switching to the summer blend, we're seeing gas prices increase to shortages at refineries. We've also seen gas prices increase due to demand," said AAA's Gianella Ghiglino. "We're going into the warmer months which means more people are doing longer road trips. All of those things contribute to gas prices fluctuating at this time of year."

The average price has risen 14 of the past 15 days, increasing 27.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 16.3 cents more than one week ago and 19 cents more than one month ago, but 35.7 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.567 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price was unchanged at $4.889, its highest amount since June 3. It had risen 10 consecutive days, increasing 28.6 cents.

The Orange County average price is 15.2 cents more than one week ago and 19.4 cents more than one month ago, but 37 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.57 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.262 after increasing 11 times in the previous 12 days. It is 10.3 cents more than one week ago and 15.5 cents more than one month ago, but 32 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.754 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

There are a couple of things you can do. Make sure your vehicle is on schedule with the maintenance and shop around for gas stations with lower prices at the pump.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

