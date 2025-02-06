Newsom says meeting with Trump over LA wildfire aid was productive

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Wednesday he had a productive meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss federal aid needed to help Los Angeles-area fire victims recover from the recent blazes.

"Just spoke with @POTUS about the urgent need for Congress to quickly pass federal aid to help our fellow Americans recover from the devastating firestorms in Southern California," Newsom said in a post on X. "The scale of destruction from these fires is historic, and assistance is needed to help rebuild."

During Newsom's meeting with Trump, he thanked the president for his administration's help so far, including debris removal efforts by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the governor's office said.

The meeting between the two political rivals comes after Trump visited Los Angeles last month to tour the destruction left by the Palisades Fire.

Newsom also met with members of Congress earlier in the day to try to secure support for disaster aid. The governor met with several lawmakers including Southern California Reps. Brad Sherman, Judy Chu, Ken Calvert and California Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

At least 29 people have died and thousands of people have lost their homes in the Eaton and Palisades fires, which were among the most destructive in California history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.