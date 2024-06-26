Actor Jonathan Jackson checking back into 'General Hospital' in role he created as Lucky Spencer

Five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson is returning to Port Charles to reprise his role of Lucky Spencer. Jackson originated the role of Lucky in 1993 - the beloved son of super-couple Luke and Laura.

Five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson is returning to Port Charles to reprise his role of Lucky Spencer. Jackson originated the role of Lucky in 1993 - the beloved son of super-couple Luke and Laura.

Five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson is returning to Port Charles to reprise his role of Lucky Spencer. Jackson originated the role of Lucky in 1993 - the beloved son of super-couple Luke and Laura.

Five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson is returning to Port Charles to reprise his role of Lucky Spencer. Jackson originated the role of Lucky in 1993 - the beloved son of super-couple Luke and Laura.

HOLLYWOOD -- A fan-favorite character is checking back into "General Hospital" later this summer.

Five-time Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson is returning to Port Charles to reprise his role of Lucky Spencer. Jackson originated the role of Lucky in 1993 - the beloved son of super-couple Luke and Laura, played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis.

He hasn't been on the long running daytime series since 2015. Post "GH," Jackson co-starred in the ABC primetime series "Nashville," and enjoyed a successful music career.

In June at the Daytime Emmy Awards, "GH" executive producer Frank Valentini gave soap fans a nugget when he teased to our "On the Red Carpet" producer that a former cast member would be coming back soon. Valentini said: "I think that the audience will go crazy for him."

Jackson posted on Instagram on Tuesday that he can't wait to dig in and see what's been going on in Port Charles. He also thanked his fans for their love over the years.

We'll see Jackson return to his roots in daytime television on ABC in August.

MORE: 'General Hospital' team teases big summer ahead

"General Hospital" stars and bosses reveal big shockers are ahead.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.