'General Hospital' brings back the 'Nurses Ball' to help raise awareness for HIV/AIDS research

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The always popular Nurses Ball gets underway today on "General Hospital." The ball is held to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS research. It began in 1994.

Things kick off with the red-carpet arrivals. And if there's a red carpet, we know it's where we often find Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio... even if it's the fictional city of Port Charles. George shared scenes with "GH" stars Cameron Mathison, who plays Drew Cain, and Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina Reeves.

"Very natural playing yourself," laughed Mathison. "It'd be funny if you, like, weren't natural playing yourself. Like, if you were like, 'I don't know how to play me! What should I do? Like, how do I say these lines?' Just be George."

To be "George," I first needed to sit in Carol's chair to relax, get a little pampered... and then carefully made up for my big moment on the set. Then Anzhela took control of my hair...working to make sure there wasn't a flyaway in sight!

While I only talk to Cameron and Cynthia in my scene...as the hosts of the red carpet... they'll have to deal with all the big names attending the big ball. And are there tensions? Of course! This is "General Hospital!"

"I don't think a lot of people want to talk to this guy over here," said Watros about her co-star.

"Not one person wants to talk to me," said Mathison. "Everybody literally hates me who's come through here. Maybe one person liked me."

"And there's a handful of people who really don't like me either!" said Watros. "We have that in common."

Their characters on "GH" also don't like each other. Maybe that scoundrel Drew shouldn't have slept with Nina while also sleeping with her daughter Willow?

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC... next day on Hulu.