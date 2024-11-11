Get into the holiday spirit with new family film 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

HOLLYWOOD -- We know it's not even Thanksgiving yet...but at the box office, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The best-selling novel, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," is now a new film for the whole family.

In "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," those kids, the Herdmans, bully their way into getting all the lead roles in the town's annual holiday event. Judy Greer stars as Grace, the parent responsible for making the pageant something special.

"I can't imagine anyone playing Grace, but I really liked her. I liked Grace a lot and I felt like I could bring a lot of, like, I don't know, I could bring, like, a little bit more of a quirk to Grace. That's kind of what I have," said Greer.

Director Dallas Jenkins said, "She can walk that tightrope between comedy and drama so effortlessly and she does bring the heart at the beginning and end of the film in a way that's unexpected and beautiful."

Co-star Pete Holmes says this story expands on the idea of "no room at the inn."

"It's like Mary and Joseph going around, nobody wants to let them in. Now we have the Herdmans. No one wants to let them in," said Holmes. "So it's double Christmas is what I'm going to say. It's very, very Christmasy and true to the spirit."

"We've seen romance Christmas many times every year, but this is a movie that is family Christmas plus a little bit of a spotlight on the true meaning of the story so that, I think, has allowed it to stand out," said Jenkins.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is rated PG.

