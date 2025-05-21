Gilbert Arenas says crash that injured son was due to Cybertruck malfunction

Alijah Arenas, a USC basketball recruit who is a son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, has been released from the hospital six days after he was involved in a fiery crash, his family announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas said the crash that injured his 18-year-old son happened because the Tesla Cybertruck the teen was driving malfunctioned.

Arenas shared details about the April crash during an interview with former Los Angeles Laker Matt Barnes on the "All The Smoke" podcast.

He said the steering wheel stopped responding prior to the crash, and that contrary to some reports, his son Alijah never fell asleep. Arenas said Alijah struggled to break the truck's windows as the vehicle filled with smoke.

The teen was stuck inside until three men who saw the crash saved him from the fiery wreckage.

Alijah, a basketball recruit for USC, was released from the hospital last month.

He was driving back from the gym when he crashed into a tree and/or fire hydrant in Reseda, authorities said.

Alijah was transported to a hospital and put into an induced coma due to smoke inhalation, but did not suffer "major injuries" as a result of the crash, according to a statement made on Gilbert Arenas' podcast last month.

An official cause for the crash has not been released.

Alijah is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 after reclassifying in December and committing to the Trojans in January.

The five-star prospect attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles, helping lead the team to the final of the Division II state championships this year. With that game, Arenas became the first high school boys' basketball player in the L.A. area to reach 3,000 career points.

ESPN contributed to this report.