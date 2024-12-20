'Gilmore Girls' cast react to hit show streaming on Hulu and spill which series they want to star in

Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda and Ted Rooney spill on "Gilmore Girls" reaching new fans on Hulu. Plus, they gush over "Only Murders in the Building."

Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda and Ted Rooney spill on "Gilmore Girls" reaching new fans on Hulu. Plus, they gush over "Only Murders in the Building."

Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda and Ted Rooney spill on "Gilmore Girls" reaching new fans on Hulu. Plus, they gush over "Only Murders in the Building."

Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda and Ted Rooney spill on "Gilmore Girls" reaching new fans on Hulu. Plus, they gush over "Only Murders in the Building."

BURBANK -- Coffee! Coffee! Coffee! Christmas comes early for "Gilmore Girls" fans because the hit comedy is now streaming on Hulu! Some of the cast members reunited in Stars Hollow on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to celebrate the occasion. They chatted exclusively to On The Red Carpet in Luke's Diner about getting to reach a new generation of fans.

Scott Patterson (a.k.a. Luke Danes) said, "I think Hulu is a great network, and they're doing some exciting things. To join this roster of shows is really really really fun and exciting."

Patterson isn't the only excited one, everyone's favorite strict mom, Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim) said, "I love Hulu. Hulu is pretty much the only thing I watch, no joke. So, when I saw it, I said 'nah, can't be right. I must be on Netflix by mistake.' But I'm so happy. I hope it reaches a whole new audience. It's really nice. It's a good show. It touches people's hearts. It unifies families. So, I'm very happy Hulu has picked it up. I'm hoping more generations will bond over the show."

And speaking of bonds, it's hard for fans to pick a stronger one than the one between Babette and Morey Dell. Ted Rooney, who played Morey, shared his thoughts on "Gilmore Girls" streaming on Hulu, "oh my god, finally. We're part of the family where it was always meant to be. It is so weird. Generation after generation, I think the show will go on forever. It's the show that just keeps having legs."

Another show that knows a thing or two about impacting multiple generations and having legs? Hulu's hit drama series, "Only Murders in the Building!" In fact, the "Gilmore Girls" stars revealed this is the one gig they'd love to book.

Patterson told On The Red Carpet, "I think that's just a genius cast. It's just a frolicking ride, it really is. I'm pretty busy but if you wanna make a hole for me, I'll crawl right in it there with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Martin Short's one of my favorite actors of all time in any category. I think the guy's brilliant. And Steve Martin's iconic and just a comedic genius. Just a fantastic cast all the way around. Yeah, it'd be fun to play ball with them, those guys. Yeah, it'd be a real privilege."

Without missing a beat, Kuroda excitedly shared, "they have to call me to be on that show! I really wanna be on that show. Putting it out there!"

And of course, Rooney was no different, "actually, I just had dinner with one of the directors, Chris Koch. He got to work with Meryl Streep and everybody else. He told some wonderful stories, so now I'm a big fan of that show. Please, please Chris put me on that show."

Fans can watch all seven seasons of "Gilmore Girls" and all four seasons of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

