GirlsBuild Summit '25 focuses on restoring hope and rebuilding after LA fires

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For the past 10 years, the GirlsBuild Summit has been bringing together hundreds of young girls in an effort to promote female empowerment.

This year, the summit focused on rebuilding Los Angeles communities after the devastating wildfires.

"This entire event is about building community, building solidarity and encouraging these young women to be leaders in their community," said award-winning journalist Jemele Hill, who hosted Wednesday's summit. "So it's just really amazing to see these young people, encouraged and active."

More than 6,000 students from schools across more than five districts came together, many who share the same passion for life and the future.

"I think these are important because it could help girls build their self-esteem and get to know each other and help them with what they need to do in life," said Kyra Kinsey, a 9th grader at Westchester High School.

The summit included a college and career fair, empowerment workshops, and several panel discussions with some big stars, including Los Angeles Sparks players Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink.

"I think it's really fun that we get to meet stars like this. I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Haiden Amputch, another Westchester student.

Even GirlsBuild alumni still appreciate the program's dedication to inspiring the youth.

"I know 14-year-old, 15-year-old, 16-year-old Aiyana needed something like this, because I wouldn't be where I am now without the spaces like this," said GirlsBuild alum Aiyana Sha'niel.

