Glendale church hosts Eaton Fire relief concert

The church partnered with several musicians to put on a show to benefit a non-profit offering musical instruments to musicians who lost everything.

The church partnered with several musicians to put on a show to benefit a non-profit offering musical instruments to musicians who lost everything.

The church partnered with several musicians to put on a show to benefit a non-profit offering musical instruments to musicians who lost everything.

The church partnered with several musicians to put on a show to benefit a non-profit offering musical instruments to musicians who lost everything.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a night filled with great music and it was for a great cause. Tickets were sold out for the 'I Love LA' Eaton Fire Relief concert at the Glendale Presbyterian Church.

The church partnered with Bell Choir Studios, and several musicians to put on a show to benefit Sweet Relief, a non-profit offering musical instruments and supplies to musicians who have lost everything.

"Musicians are affected just like anyone else and many folks have lost precious instruments and the ability to record and gigs have gone down," said Steve Weibe, the senior pastor of the church.

"So this is our way of contributing in the middle of this disaster with what we know and how we can fix things if we can."

The roughly three-hour show was presented by Sid the Cat and tickets sold out in 24 hours.

The long line-up featured Andrew Bird, Bright Eyes and Delicate Steve to name a few. Attendees say Sid the Cat has always made a point to uplift fellow artists.

"Their mission has always been about creating community through music, so I think making sure musicians get back on their feet is really critical right now," said Chris Torres, a concert attendee from Alhambra.

About 900 guests filled Glendale Presbyterian Church. Tickets were $100 per person and all of the proceeds directly benefit musicians impacted by the fire.

"We're thrilled so many incredible artists are showing up for a good cause," said Donick Cary, another attendee.

"There's nothing better than hearing music, knowing ticket prices is not going to a major cooperation it's going to fire relief and helping people who need it."

"For the church to use their space that way for the community, the way this church is connected in the community and willing to serve and open their space, that's pretty special," said Rob Muthiah, a concert attendee who lost his home in Altadena.

"It says a lot about the people here."