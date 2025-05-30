Glendale jewelry store completely wiped out by thieves who broke in through the roof

A jewelry store in Glendale was completely cleaned out by thieves who broke in through the roof just days after a similar incident in Simi Valley.

A jewelry store in Glendale was completely cleaned out by thieves who broke in through the roof just days after a similar incident in Simi Valley.

A jewelry store in Glendale was completely cleaned out by thieves who broke in through the roof just days after a similar incident in Simi Valley.

A jewelry store in Glendale was completely cleaned out by thieves who broke in through the roof just days after a similar incident in Simi Valley.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A jewelry store in Glendale was completely cleaned out by thieves who broke in through the roof just days after a similar incident in Simi Valley.

The owner of Jewelry Bidrussian, Manail Bidrussian, says everything inside the store is gone.

"I sensed something was wrong. I didn't want to go in, but I kind of had an idea of what was going on," Bidrussian said.

His gut feeling was right. When he walked into his family jewelry store Tuesday morning, he saw the devastation the thieves had done to his store.

"They wiped us out. Everything. All the safes that we had, they went in there. They went in, and they opened up the holes, and they came in through the ceiling. They came in through the ceiling," Bidrussian said.

This jewelry store has been in the Bidrussian family for 45 years.

Bidrussian says he's not sure how much the thieves took. He's still taking an inventory of what was taken.

He believes it was a professional crew that broke into his store.

Earlier this week, thieves went through an adjacent business in Simi Valley to rob a family-owned jewelry store. The owner says approximately $2 million in cash and merchandise was stolen.

ABC News has learned that the FBI is helping LAPD investigate the similar thefts to see if the robberies are connected.

It appears that both were done by crews that knew what they were doing.

In both thefts, the alarms did not go off while the thieves were in the stores.

Mr. Bidrussian says he thought he had a pretty sophisticated security system.

"I'm not sure how they knew where it is. If they have motions or like sensors where they know where this stuff is. I have no idea," he said.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the surveillance video from the Simi Valley store is being shared with law enforcement agencies throughout California in hopes that it'll bring in leads, and they catch the crews before they strike again.